Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 25,994 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.89% of United Natural Foods worth $29,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,937,000 after acquiring an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNFI opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.