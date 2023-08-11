Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.45. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

