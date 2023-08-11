La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,757 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.88% of La-Z-Boy worth $36,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,489,000 after purchasing an additional 178,638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.13. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.