Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $33.19 Million in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,440,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 356,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $560,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

