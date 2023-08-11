Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,276 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.51% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $31,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,928 shares of company stock worth $1,971,715. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

