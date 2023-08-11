Brown Advisory Inc. Has $33.88 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.78. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

