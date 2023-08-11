Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 441,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.6 %

SIG stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $576,303.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,179 shares of company stock worth $6,677,695. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Signet Jewelers

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.