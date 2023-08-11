Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $382.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.10 and a 200-day moving average of $358.35. The company has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

