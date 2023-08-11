Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $180.38 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

