Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,718 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $34,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Albany International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Albany International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

