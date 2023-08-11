NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,621 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WPP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.

WPP stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WPP plc has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.9536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

