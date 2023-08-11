Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 17,258 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,787,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $196,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.8% in the first quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 503,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 254,772 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 143,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

