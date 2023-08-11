Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 215,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 68.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SEA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,736 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in SEA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 97,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 98.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC upped their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.35.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

