NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 19,361 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,288,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 174,920 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 33,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 478,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 245,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

