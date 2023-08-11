U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Boosted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,907,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,077,000 after purchasing an additional 476,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:USB opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.