NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 670.2% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

