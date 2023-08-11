NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

