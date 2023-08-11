Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,630,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

