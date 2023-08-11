NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 118,509 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 961.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,509 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

