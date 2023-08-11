NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $868,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 101.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

