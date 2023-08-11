NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 235.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Down 0.1 %

NetEase stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

View Our Latest Report on NTES

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.