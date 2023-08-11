NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 235.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Trading Down 0.1 %
NetEase stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79.
NetEase Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.
View Our Latest Report on NTES
NetEase Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Invest in Energy
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.