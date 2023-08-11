NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CQQQ. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 253,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,244.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $41.61 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $865.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

