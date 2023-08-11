EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,282 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.26% of EnerSys worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

