Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,406 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RY shares. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

