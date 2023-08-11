Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,892,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,290,000.

SCHO opened at $47.98 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $49.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

