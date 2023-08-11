Truist Financial Corp Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,598,000 after purchasing an additional 420,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,522. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $123.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.