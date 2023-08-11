iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,289 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EUSB. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 41,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EUSB opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

