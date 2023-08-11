Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $185.03 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.19 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.96 and a 200-day moving average of $200.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

