Assetmark Inc. Purchases 466 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $6,248,364.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $183.42 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

