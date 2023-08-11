Assetmark Inc. Acquires 914 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $112.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.