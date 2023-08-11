Assetmark Inc. Acquires 395 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $60.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $472.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $62.66.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

