Assetmark Inc. Purchases 536 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $284.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

