Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,433 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 222,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $326,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,253 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,933.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,890.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $326,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,933.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,931,740 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $62.67 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

