Assetmark Inc. Sells 985 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $324,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,953,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $1,595,457.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,436,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,357 shares of company stock valued at $57,436,273 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.35.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.7 %

TEAM opened at $197.47 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $292.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.58.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

