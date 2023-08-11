TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.11% of TimkenSteel worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,331,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after acquiring an additional 168,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 997,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. TimkenSteel had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

