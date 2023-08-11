Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,049,000 after buying an additional 1,133,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,020,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,459,000 after buying an additional 411,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $239,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

