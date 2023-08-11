Assetmark Inc. Buys 17,387 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SITC

About SITE Centers

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.