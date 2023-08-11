Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,632 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.91.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.84, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

