Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,311 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,026,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in MGIC Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MGIC Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,501 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

