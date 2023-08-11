iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,410 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

