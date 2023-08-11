NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 594 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $265.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average of $254.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

