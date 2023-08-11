Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $765,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ZD opened at $66.77 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZD

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.