NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

