NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $498.78 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.37.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

