NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 768 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. True Capital Management grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.