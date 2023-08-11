NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,731 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 236.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Banco Santander by 4.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 26.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 163.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 269,055 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

