The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $288.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.78. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

