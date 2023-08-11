NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 878 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.