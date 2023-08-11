Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 249,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

