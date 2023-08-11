NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 3,035 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $214.06 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.